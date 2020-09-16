Global  
 

Gareth Bale’s proposed return to Tottenham hailed by Clive Allen as former coach reveals how he wowed teammates in first spell

talkSPORT Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Gareth Bale left his Tottenham teammates in awe of his talents and his return would be a major coup for the club, says Clive Allen. Allen, a prolific goalscorer in his playing days, was a coach at White Hart Lane while Bale was stunning the world with incredible performances week in, week out for Spurs. […]
