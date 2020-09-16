Gareth Bale’s proposed return to Tottenham hailed by Clive Allen as former coach reveals how he wowed teammates in first spell
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Gareth Bale left his Tottenham teammates in awe of his talents and his return would be a major coup for the club, says Clive Allen. Allen, a prolific goalscorer in his playing days, was a coach at White Hart Lane while Bale was stunning the world with incredible performances week in, week out for Spurs. […]
Gareth Bale’s representatives are working on a deal to take the Real Madridwinger back to Tottenham, the PA news agency understands. The 31-year-oldswapped the north London club for the Spanish capital in 2013, winning fourChampions Leagues during a medal-laden stint at the Bernabeu. But Bale...