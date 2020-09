Lewandowski doesn´t need to train anymore – Nagelsmann Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski cannot get any better so only needs to train to keep fit, according to RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann. Lewandowski scored a career-best 55 goals in 47 games as Bayern won a Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League treble last season. The 32-year-old will be expected to play a key role […] 👓 View full article

