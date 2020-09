This Cowboy ain't easy to love: Baseball's complicated relationship with Joe West Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Joe West can be seen as a good umpire or a jerk. He is self-deprecating one minute and vindictive the next. He will put his arm around you as quickly as he will throw you out of a game. For 44 years, he's done it the only way that matters to him: his way. 👓 View full article

