Brian Westbrook reacts to Michael Thomas' injury & the impact of his absence on Saints | FIRST THINGS FIRST Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Brian Westbrook joins the show to discuss the Michael Thomas injury & the impact of his absence on the New Orleans Saints. Westbrook feels the Saints will be strong enough to remain atop the NFC South and can continue to deliver wins.