Dele Alli urged to leave Tottenham and ‘player killer’ Mourinho in Gareth Bale swap deal as talkSPORT told of falling out with Jose

talkSPORT Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Dele Alli has been urged to leave Tottenham as talkSPORT was told of a rift between the midfielder and manager Jose Mourinho. The 24-year-old was hauled off at half-time of Spurs’ defeat by Everton in their first Premier League game of the new season. Alli has been linked with a move away from the north […]
