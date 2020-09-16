‘The biggest choke in NBA history’ — Shannon Sharpe on Clippers GM 7 loss to Nuggets | UNDISPUTED

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nuggets stun Clippers in Game 7, will face Lakers in West final



Once down 3-1 in the series, the Nuggets completed an all-time comeback by defeating the Clippers in Game 7 of their semifinal matchup and will now face the Los Angeles Lakers for the Western.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:40 Published 12 hours ago Colin picks Clippers to win Gm 7 tonight against Denver — 'This is Kawhi's legacy' | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd picks the Los Angeles Clippers to win game 7 tonight against the Denver Nuggets. Colin believes history shows that Kawhi Leonard has been down before, yet he can still come back and.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:07 Published 21 hours ago Is that Tom Brady or Jameis Winston? — Shannon Sharpe on Bucs Week 1 loss to Saints | UNDISPUTED



Tom Brady’s Buccaneers debut didn’t go as well as the 43-year-old quarterback would have liked. Brady had 2 touchdowns and nearly 250 passing yards, but he also had a pair of costly interceptions.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:09 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this