‘The biggest choke in NBA history’ — Shannon Sharpe on Clippers GM 7 loss to Nuggets | UNDISPUTED
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () The Denver Nuggets made NBA history last night becoming the first team to ever come back and win a series down 3-1 twice in the same postseason. Kawhi Leonard, who went 6 of 22 from the floor for 14 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers were left stunned as their championship aspirations were cut short of even a conference finals appearance. Paul George didn’t help matters with only 10 points on 4 of 16 shooting last night. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Nuggets' shocking upset.
