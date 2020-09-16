Global  
 

Chris Broussard concedes to Nick after Clippers lose semifinals to Denver in 7 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Chris Broussard concedes to Nick after Clippers lose semifinals to Denver in 7 | FIRST THINGS FIRSTChris Broussard joins the show to discuss the devastating loss of the Los Angeles Clippers to the Denver Nuggets in game 7 of the semifinals during NBA playoffs in the Orlando bubble. Broussard finally concedes to Nick Wright, admitting he thought the Clippers were the best in league when they clearly could not deliver. However, Broussard feels they will be humbled next season and finally be ready for a championship.
Chris Broussard believes the Clippers will win tonight vs Denver but then fall to the Lakers | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard believes the Clippers will win tonight vs Denver but then fall to the Lakers | FIRST THINGS FIRST

 Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss expectations of tonight's game 7 matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets. Broussard believes the Clippers will win tonight but then fall to the Los Angeles Lakers.

