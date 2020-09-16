Global
49ers placing CB Sherman on IR, sources say
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
49ers placing CB Sherman on IR, sources say
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 (
4 minutes ago
)
The 49ers are placing cornerback Richard Sherman on injured reserve, a source confirmed to ESPN.
