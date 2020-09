Joel Klatt on the return of Big 10 football & the effects it will have on season | THE HERD Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the return of Big 10 football. Hear what Klatt has to say about the pros and cons it will have on the season moving forward. Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the return of Big 10 football. Hear what Klatt has to say about the pros and cons it will have on the season moving forward. 👓 View full article