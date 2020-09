Source: Michigan's McCaffrey opts out, to transfer Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is opting out of the 2020 season and will seek to transfer, a source told ESPN's Tom VanHaaren on Wednesday. McCaffrey played in six games in 2018 and seven last season, mainly in a backup role. 👓 View full article

