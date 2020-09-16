Global  
 

Ric Bucher: It's time for the Clippers to move on from Doc Rivers | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

FOX Sports Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Ric Bucher: It's time for the Clippers to move on from Doc Rivers | SPEAK FOR YOURSELFRic Bucher joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if the Los Angeles Clippers should consider replacing head coach Doc Rivers after Kawhi Leonard and Paul George came up short against the Denver Nuggets. Hear why Bucher believes that the Clippers would be 'insane' to not find another head coach.
