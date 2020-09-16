Wild trade Eric Staal for Marcus Johansson Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Minnesota Wild made a big move to trade Eric Staal for Marcus Johansson. The Minnesota Wild made a big move to trade Eric Staal for Marcus Johansson. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Sabres acquire Eric Staal, send Marcus Johansson to Wild The trade was the first completed by newly hired Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams, who took over after Jason Botterill was fired in June.

CBC.ca 4 hours ago





Tweets about this

