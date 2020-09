NCAA gives D-I athletes day off for Nov. elections Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Division I athletes are now prohibited from practicing and competing on the first Tuesday after Nov. 1 every year to allow them to vote in elections or participate in other civic activities following the NCAA Division I Council's approval on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

