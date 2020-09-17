Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: For Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, it's all about the mind

Mid-Day Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
IPL 2020: For Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal, it's all about the mindFor many super-busy cricketers, the Coronavirus-forced lockdown came as a welcome break from their non-stop routine. However, it wasn't exciting for young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal, 18. Bought for a whopping Rs 2.40 crore by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction thanks to his exploits at the U-19 World Cup where India...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL: 'Life in bio-bubble isn't easy', says Jaydev Unadkat

IPL: 'Life in bio-bubble isn't easy', says Jaydev Unadkat 02:13

 The 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 will begin from September 19 amid coronavirus pandemic this year. The matches will be scheduled in three venues of UAE-Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi with no crowd. While speaking to media, bowler of Rajasthan Royals, Jaydev Unadkat said, "We have to...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Jos Buttler 'excited' to play with U19 World Cup star in Rajasthan Royals side for IPL 2020

 England batsman Jos Buttler said he is looking forward to meeting and watching India U19 World Cup star Yashasvi Jaiswal play. He added that the young lad is a...
DNA


Tweets about this