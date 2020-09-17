Global  
 

Gareth Bale close to Tottenham Hotspur return, claims agent

Mid-Day Thursday, 17 September 2020
Gareth Bale is "close" to sealing a sensational move back to Tottenham but the deal is "complicated", Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett said on Wednesday. The Wales international has been frozen out by Real manager Zinedine Zidane and had said earlier this month he was open to returning to the Premier League. Manchester United have...
 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has refused to comment on the club’s attemptsto re-sign Gareth Bale. The PA news agency understands the Real Madridwinger’s representatives are working on a deal to take Bale back to Spurs. Butahead of his side’s Europa League second-round qualifying clash with...

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol says Gareth Bale's return to Tottenham from Real Madrid is 'very close' to being completed.

Tottenham defender Eric Dier admits it is 'impossible' for the Spurs squad to ignore speculation surrounding the return of Gareth Bale to the club from Real Madrid.

 Seven years after leaving them for Real Madrid, Gareth Bale has reportedly re-joined Tottenham. The dynamic Welshman has been heavily linked with a move back to...
Gareth Bale's agent says the Real Madrid forward is "close" to a move back to Tottenham Hotspur but admitted it is a complicated deal to thrash out.
