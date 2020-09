Cole Hamels struggles in Braves debut as Orioles win, 5-1 Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Cole Hamels went just 3.1 innings while allowing three earned runs in his team debut with the Atlanta Braves. The Baltimore Orioles got to him early and didn't look back in the 5-1 win. Cole Hamels went just 3.1 innings while allowing three earned runs in his team debut with the Atlanta Braves. The Baltimore Orioles got to him early and didn't look back in the 5-1 win. 👓 View full article

