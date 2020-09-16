Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How India raced to 5 million Covid cases

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
India has become the second country in the world after the USA to cross 5 million cases, with the last million coming in just 11 days
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: India limits COVID cases, deaths to 3,328 and 55 deaths per million population respectively: Harsh Vardhan

India limits COVID cases, deaths to 3,328 and 55 deaths per million population respectively: Harsh Vardhan 01:34

 While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Latin America continues to be the world epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Latin America continues to be the world epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that COVID-19 infections increased by 5% worldwide during the past week, while deaths decreased by 2%. According to information from the organization, Latin..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:14Published
US needs 200 million COVID-19 tests monthly to contain outbreaks while returning normal activity [Video]

US needs 200 million COVID-19 tests monthly to contain outbreaks while returning normal activity

By January, the US could reach nearly 200 million tests monthly. And more growth is possible, experts say in a new report released Wednesday (September 9) by the Rockefeller Foundation and the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:14Published
More than 3 million healthcare workers in the world have been infected with COVID-19 [Video]

More than 3 million healthcare workers in the world have been infected with COVID-19

More than three million health workers have been infected with COVID-19, which represents 10% of almost 30 million cases registered on the planet, according to a study presented this Wednesday by the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:53Published

Related news from verified sources

India Reports Nearly 100,000 New COVID Cases in 1 Day

India Reports Nearly 100,000 New COVID Cases in 1 Day India has recorded nearly 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day. The South Asian nation said Friday there had been 96,551 new cases in the previous 24-hour...
WorldNews

September surge: India No.1 in Covid cases and deaths in first 15 days

September surge: India No.1 in Covid cases and deaths in first 15 days NEW DELHI: September is proving to be a grim month for India in its fight against coronavirus pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University data, India is the...
WorldNews

Sept surge: India No.1 in Covid cases, deaths

 September is proving to be a grim month for India in its fight against coronavirus pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University data, India is the second...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this