Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drone lands in the outfield at Indians-Cubs game causing a delay

FOX Sports Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Drone lands in the outfield at Indians-Cubs game causing a delayRick Manning has a unique way of ending the delay.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Drone lands in Wrigley Field outfield during game

 Umps cleared field before it landed, then it took off, hovered, and flew away
CBS News


Tweets about this