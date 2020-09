Harit rules out Schalke exit amid €20m Atalanta links Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Amine Harit has ruled out moving away from Schalke on the eve of the new Bundesliga season. Morocco international Harit has been linked with a €20million move to last season’s Champions League quarter-finalists Atalanta. The 23-year-old, who missed the end of last season with an ankle injury, was reportedly reprimanded by coach David Wagner over […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this