Gareth Bale return will improve Tottenham Hotspur – former Spurs defender Michael Dawson (Video)

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Gareth Bale is reportedly very close to returning to Tottenham Hotspur, and Michael Dawson, his former teammate a the club, believes the winger will improve the current team under Jose Mourinho. 🗣"He is going to improve Spurs!" Former Tottenham player Michael Dawson on Gareth Bale returning to Spurs pic.twitter.com/Rp8LunpA8D — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 17, […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Gareth Bale’s representatives ‘discuss Tottenham return’

Gareth Bale’s representatives ‘discuss Tottenham return’ 00:46

 Gareth Bale’s representatives are working on a deal to take the Real Madridwinger back to Tottenham, the PA news agency understands. The 31-year-oldswapped the north London club for the Spanish capital in 2013, winning fourChampions Leagues during a medal-laden stint at the Bernabeu. But Bale...

