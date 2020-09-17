Gareth Bale return will improve Tottenham Hotspur – former Spurs defender Michael Dawson (Video)
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () Gareth Bale is reportedly very close to returning to Tottenham Hotspur, and Michael Dawson, his former teammate a the club, believes the winger will improve the current team under Jose Mourinho. 🗣"He is going to improve Spurs!" Former Tottenham player Michael Dawson on Gareth Bale returning to Spurs pic.twitter.com/Rp8LunpA8D — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 17, […]
