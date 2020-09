Denis Shapovalov knocks off qualifier Martinez to advance at Italian Open Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

No. 12 seed Denis Shapovalov beat Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday at the Italian Open, an ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event. 👓 View full article

