Wijnaldum stays, Klopp will mix up his team – Gabriel Agbonlahor on Thiago Alcantara joining Liverpool (Video)

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jurgen Klopp responds to Thiago Alcantara transfer rumours



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara butsays there is no interest in the Bayern Munich man despite transferspeculation linking him to the club. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published 6 days ago PFA Team of the Year: Liverpool players dominate list



Liverpool players dominate the PFA Team of the Year, with five title-winnersfrom Jurgen Klopp's side making the line-up. Two Manchester City and Leicesterplayers are also in the XI, with one each from.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago Transfer News: Liverpool, Thiago, Wijnaldum



Thiago Alcantara would bring something different to Liverpool's starting XI, according to Good Morning Transfers. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this