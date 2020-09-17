Global  
 

Wijnaldum stays, Klopp will mix up his team – Gabriel Agbonlahor on Thiago Alcantara joining Liverpool (Video)

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich, and even though many believed it would spell the end of Georginio Wijnaldum’s spell at Anfield, former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor isn’t one of them. 🗣"I still see Wijnaldum staying at Liverpool & Thiago not playing every game!" Gabriel Agbonlahor on Thiago […]
