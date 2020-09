Tottenham have enquiry for Danny Ings rejected by Southampton who insist striker is ‘not for sale’ Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Tottenham have seen an approach for Southampton striker Danny Ings rejected by the south coast club. talkSPORT understands Spurs made an official enquiry for the 28-year-old earlier this week. But it was immediately dismissed by Southampton, who have no desire to part with their star scorer. Jose Mourinho has been actively searching for additional firepower […] 👓 View full article