You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Five new signings to look out for in the Premier League



Premier League clubs are preparing for the start of the new season onSeptember 12. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the summer signings towatch so far. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:30 Published on August 27, 2020 '£50m would be laughed off by West Ham'



West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been attracting a lot of attention from big clubs this summer, however, talk of a £50m offer from Chelsea has been 'laughed off' by the Hammers, according.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:11 Published on August 13, 2020 10 Biggest MISTAKES Of The Season!



We start with Arsenal’s inability to tie their star man Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to a new deal, and how feelings of discontent at the Emirates ultimately derailed their season. Then we look at the.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 11:50 Published on July 28, 2020

Tweets about this