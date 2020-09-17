Shannon Sharpe: LeBron's mentally tougher than the Clippers, but winning the Finals will be his hardest test | UNDISPUTED Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

LeBron James and the Lakers' path to the Finals now goes through the Nuggets after Denver upset the Los Angeles Clippers by coming back from a 3-1 series deficit. The Denver Nuggets have made it clear they do not fear any team but according to FOX Bet, the Los Angeles Lakers are huge favorites to win the series at minus 650. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Lakers vs. Nuggets series.


