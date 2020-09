You Might Like

Tweets about this Malutic Live Michael Chandler signs with UFC, to back up title fight https://t.co/JcDlBTC4NE 10 minutes ago MMA mania . @MikeChandler signs with #UFC, heads to ‘Fight Island’ to back up @TeamKhabib vs @Justin_Gaethje title fight… https://t.co/jqAFjSY61H 40 minutes ago J.S. Richardson It's about***time 👏🏽 congrats @MikeChandlerMMA Chandler signs with UFC, to back up title fight… https://t.co/0Z06QF3evc 47 minutes ago K Dubb Michael Chandler signs deal with UFC, will serve as back for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 254… https://t.co/CTmtk3ahiQ 50 minutes ago Jalen Chase (2020) Let’s go Michael Chandler! 3x Bellator Champion signs with the UFC! And will serve as the back up for the lightwei… https://t.co/OxnkoZ1w64 1 hour ago MMA Feed Michael Chandler signs with the UFC; Booked as back up for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje https://t.co/xL5I8iwrUh 1 hour ago TheMacLife Michael Chandler signs with the UFC; Booked as back up for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje |… https://t.co/BeXJhhqmTr 1 hour ago