Setien announces legal action against Barcelona after sacking Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Barcelona are facing legal action from Quique Setien after the coach they sacked last month revealed dismay over the handling of his dismissal. Setien was removed from his post in a move that allowed Ronald Koeman to return to Camp Nou to take charge of the team. Former Real Betis boss Setien indicated Barcelona have […]

