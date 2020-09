HEDGE accordingly📈 Minnesota Twins’ Josh Donaldson ejected after hitting home run against White Sox https://t.co/am65kjTnCr #Sports 5 minutes ago

Tawny🐸Jarvi Baseball. (?) https://t.co/pzHW8yDKUm 9 minutes ago

Twinkie Town A sad end to the series, but now is time to focus on the next one! https://t.co/VYJAuYeJcF 12 minutes ago

Carlita Benintendi Bryant Fried Myers ⚾️🇻🇪 RT @BSmile: From the "Just when you think you've seen it all department": Minnesota Twins hitter Josh Donaldson got himself ejected after h… 26 minutes ago

Baseball by BSmile From the "Just when you think you've seen it all department": Minnesota Twins hitter Josh Donaldson got himself eje… https://t.co/edvbxvyaXg 29 minutes ago

Defector Josh Donaldson gets the boot after kicking dirt on the plate after his home run trot: https://t.co/6HfDX9j31Y https://t.co/wLXNG9feWT 36 minutes ago

Chansey The Rapper Fuck Josh Donaldson,***Nelson Cruz and***the Minnesota Twins. Let's go! 37 minutes ago