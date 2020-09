You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A bodybuilder created his own gym in a rented garage during the lockdown for less than £3K



A bodybuilder created his own gym in a rented garage during the lockdown - including weights machines and floor length mirrors, for less than £3,000.Micharel Rybarczyk, 32, depends on working out to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:26 Published on August 20, 2020 Skilled coconut vendor in Playa Del Carmen street impresses Canadian tourists



This coconut vendor spends his day delighting tourists with refreshing coconut water, as well as his skill with a huge machete. He works in Playa del Carmen, Mexico in the heart of the tourist.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:29 Published on August 7, 2020 Schoolgirl rakes in hundreds of pounds after opening antique bottle shop



A seven-year-old schoolgirl is raking in hundreds of pounds after opening an antique bottle shop in her parents' back garden.Betsy-Mae Lloyd launched her own business from a Victorian-style play shed.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published on August 4, 2020

Tweets about this