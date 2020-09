T20 Blast: Lancashire Lightning beat Yorkshire Vikings thanks to Liam Livingstone innings Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Liam Livingstone top scored with 69 runs for the Lancashire Lightning to set them up for a seven-wicket win over their rivals the Yorkshire Vikings in the T20 Blast. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this