Cardinals held to two hits by Pirates' Brault, fall 5-1 in series opener Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Brault pitched a two-hitter for his first career complete game, Polanco hit a three-run homer and the Pirates won 5-1 over the Cardinals.

