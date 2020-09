AAA The pigskin shall rise in the west on All Hallows’ Eve. The gods have spoken. 🎃👻🏈 ⁦@CBSSports⁩: “Pac-12 football re… https://t.co/uo4hu87tZ6 23 minutes ago

Platinum Jacob Groves Pac-12 return to play talks still in early stages as some aim to start season Oct. 31; Friday meeting could be big… https://t.co/yySCbsiWis 25 minutes ago