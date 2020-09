José Ramírez homers twice, Indians win 10-3 over Tigers Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

José Ramírez delivered two home runs for the Cleveland Indians in 10-3 win against the Detroit Tigers, snapping team's eight-game losing streak. Shane Bieber threw 10 strikeouts. José Ramírez delivered two home runs for the Cleveland Indians in 10-3 win against the Detroit Tigers, snapping team's eight-game losing streak. Shane Bieber threw 10 strikeouts. 👓 View full article

