Rafael Nadal downs Carreno Busta to make winning return

Mid-Day Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
In his first match in over six months, Rafael Nadal swept aside fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta on Wednesday to reach the third round of the Italian Open. The nine-time Rome winner came through 6-1, 6-1 against 18th-ranked Carreno Busta, a recent semi-finalist at the US Open. "It was a perfect start for me. It was solid, good...
