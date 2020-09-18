Rafael Nadal downs Carreno Busta to make winning return
Friday, 18 September 2020 () In his first match in over six months, Rafael Nadal swept aside fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta on Wednesday to reach the third round of the Italian Open. The nine-time Rome winner came through 6-1, 6-1 against 18th-ranked Carreno Busta, a recent semi-finalist at the US Open. "It was a perfect start for me. It was solid, good...
(CNN) Citing the "complicated" nature of the world under the pandemic, Rafael Nadal has opted not to defend his US Open title later this month in Flushing Meadows, New York. In a tweet posted Tuesday,..
Defending champion Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the US Open citing concernsover coronavirus. The four-time winner at Flushing Meadows does not want totravel to the United States for the event, which..
