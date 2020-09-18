|
Centurions Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey guide Oz to ODI series victory
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey both hit brilliant hundreds as Australia sealed a dramatic series win over world champions England in the third one-day international at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Australia, chasing a target of 303, were all but out of the game at 73-5 when Maxwell came to the crease. But an Australia record...
