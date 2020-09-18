Global  
 

Centurions Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey guide Oz to ODI series victory

Mid-Day Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey both hit brilliant hundreds as Australia sealed a dramatic series win over world champions England in the third one-day international at Old Trafford on Wednesday. Australia, chasing a target of 303, were all but out of the game at 73-5 when Maxwell came to the crease. But an Australia record...
 Captain Eoin Morgan refused to be downcast after England ended theirinternational summer with a rare one-day series defeat at the hands of rivalsAustralia, insisting the intensity of the battle will stand his side in goodstead. With the series level at 1-1 after two close finishes, England wereprimed...

