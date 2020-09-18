Bayern Munich confirms Thiago Alcantara's move to Liverpool
Friday, 18 September 2020 () Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Thursday took the unusual step of criticising the club's honorary president Uli Hoeness for branding David Alaba's agent a "money-hungry piranha" amid delicate contract re-negotiations. After months of speculation Bayern confirmed that playmaker Thiago Alcantara will join Premier...
Liverpool have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder ThiagoAlcantara on a four-year contract. The Spain international, who was in thelast year of his deal with the Bundesliga club, arrives..
