Bayern Munich confirms Thiago Alcantara's move to Liverpool

Mid-Day Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Thursday took the unusual step of criticising the club's honorary president Uli Hoeness for branding David Alaba's agent a "money-hungry piranha" amid delicate contract re-negotiations. After months of speculation Bayern confirmed that playmaker Thiago Alcantara will join Premier...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool target in profile

Thiago Alcantara: Liverpool target in profile 00:54

 Liverpool are close to agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich for the transfer ofThiago Alcantara, the PA news agency understands. The Premier League championshave now begun discussions with the Champions League winners after beingheavily linked with the Spain playmaker throughout the summer.

