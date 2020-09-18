Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann plays down Thiago Alcantara transfer and says ‘the jury’s out’ over whether he’ll star for the Reds Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann has warned against the hype over incoming Reds signing Thiago Alcantara, telling talkSPORT 'the jury is out' over whether the midfielder will be a hit at Anfield. The mood on Merseyside has reached fever pitch, as the summer-long saga appears to be over with Thiago finally set to become a Liverpool


