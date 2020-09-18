Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann plays down Thiago Alcantara transfer and says ‘the jury’s out’ over whether he’ll star for the Reds
Friday, 18 September 2020 () Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann has warned against the hype over incoming Reds signing Thiago Alcantara, telling talkSPORT ‘the jury is out’ over whether the midfielder will be a hit at Anfield. The mood on Merseyside has reached fever pitch, as the summer-long saga appears to be over with Thiago finally set to become a Liverpool […]
Liverpool are close to agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich for the transfer ofThiago Alcantara, the PA news agency understands. The Premier League championshave now begun discussions with the Champions League winners after beingheavily linked with the Spain playmaker throughout the summer.