|
Tottenham told ‘writing is on the wall’ for Harry Kane as Teddy Sheringham sends Manchester United transfer warning
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Tottenham icon Teddy Sheringham famously left Spurs due to the club’s lack of ambition, and has backed Harry Kane to do the same. In 1997, Sheringham decided to swap White Hart Lane for Old Trafford – and Manchester United are continuously linked with Kane in today’s market. It worked out pretty well for Sheringham: the […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this