Tottenham told ‘writing is on the wall’ for Harry Kane as Teddy Sheringham sends Manchester United transfer warning

talkSPORT Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Tottenham icon Teddy Sheringham famously left Spurs due to the club’s lack of ambition, and has backed Harry Kane to do the same. In 1997, Sheringham decided to swap White Hart Lane for Old Trafford – and Manchester United are continuously linked with Kane in today’s market. It worked out pretty well for Sheringham: the […]
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is very happy with the signings of Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon but the Portuguese says he wants more players before the transfer window closes.

