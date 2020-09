Graham Potter has positive updates on Adam Lallana, Ben White and Dale Stephens Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Albion head-coach Graham Potter has given positive injury updates on Adam Lallana, Ben White and Dale Stephens ahead of their trip to Newcastle on Sunday (2pm, Sky Sports). 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Brian Owen RT @StenningAdam: Graham Potter has positive updates on Adam Lallana, Ben White and Dale Stephens. #BHAFC https://t.co/oSIsKimFBK 1 week ago Adam Stenning Graham Potter has positive updates on Adam Lallana, Ben White and Dale Stephens. #BHAFC https://t.co/oSIsKimFBK 1 week ago