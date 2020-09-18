Global  
 

Jadon Sancho transfer failure ‘frustrating’ but Manchester United ‘have not given up’ on signing Borussia Dortmund star, claims Old Trafford legend Dwight Yorke

talkSPORT Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Manchester United ‘have not given up’ on signing England star Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer. That’s according to Old Trafford legend Dwight Yorke, who admits it’s ‘frustrating’ the Red Devils have not yet sealed a deal for the 20-year-old, but says there’s still hope. This transfer saga of the summer is set to […]
 Soccer Saturday's Alan McInally says Manchester United should pay Borussia Dortmund's asking price for Jadon Sancho.

