Bruno Fernandes: I can boost Cristiano Ronaldo´s record bid Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Bruno Fernandes hopes to harness his creative genius to help Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo become the record international goalscorer. Ronaldo scored twice against Sweden earlier this month to move on to 101 goals for his country, putting him eight behind Ali Daei. Naturally, the Juventus star has his sights set on overtaking the Iran legend […] 👓 View full article

