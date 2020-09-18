Global  
 

Roma manager hints at summer transfer for Manchester United defender

Shoot Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Roma manager hints at possible transfer for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, according to Manchester Evening News. Smalling spent the whole season in the Serie A with Roma last season, performing very well and was a regular starter at centre back. United manage Ole Gunnar Solskjaer called him back ahead of this campaign, but it […]
