Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tour de France: Soren Kragh Andersen wins stage 19 as Primoz Roglic retains lead

BBC Sport Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Soren Kragh Andersen secures his second stage win of the 2020 Tour de France as Primoz Roglic keeps his his grip on the yellow jersey.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Published
News video: Tour de France: Lopez wins toughest stage, Roglic extends overall lead

Tour de France: Lopez wins toughest stage, Roglic extends overall lead 01:58

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new Škoda ENYAQ iV Design in Studio [Video]

The new Škoda ENYAQ iV Design in Studio

After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:15Published
Škoda ENYAQ iV makes its debut as the lead vehicle in the Tour de France [Video]

Škoda ENYAQ iV makes its debut as the lead vehicle in the Tour de France

After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:15Published
Roglic and Team Jumbo Visma gear up for Tour de France [Video]

Roglic and Team Jumbo Visma gear up for Tour de France

Slovenian favourite Primoz Roglic and his team mates get ready for the Tour de France with just one day before the Grand Depart.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Tour de France: Soren Kragh Andersen wins stage 14 with surprise solo attack, Primoz Roglic maintains overall lead

 Team Sunweb's Soren Kragh Andersen takes a surprise win on stage 14 of the Tour de France with a late solo attack as Primoz Roglic maintains his lead in the...
BBC News

Kragh Andersen wins stage 14, Roglic retains Tour lead

Kragh Andersen wins stage 14, Roglic retains Tour lead Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen of the Sunweb team soloed to victory after a frantic run into Lyon on stage 14 of the Tour de France on Saturday. Slovenian Primoz...
WorldNews

Roglic tightens grip on Tour lead as Ineos gets first win

 Paris, and victory at the Tour de France, are almost within reach for Primoz Roglic. The Slovenian rider safely negotiated the last truly mountainous stage of...
Japan Today


Tweets about this

faustocoppi60

Mihai Simion Incredible Tour de France by Sunweb! 😳👏 Soren Kragh Andersen won stage 19, his 2nd success in this year's race and… https://t.co/ziVusgkCPR 3 minutes ago

CyclingPub

CyclingPub REPORT: Late effort gives Soren Kragh Andersen second victory in Tour de France, Roglic keeps Yellow… https://t.co/1BfHD15pHT 6 minutes ago

MathiasLoft17

Mathias Loft RT @CafeRoubaix: Soren Kragh Andersen becomes the first Danish rider since Michael Rasmussen in 2007 to win two stages at a single Tour de… 13 minutes ago

RuzindanaJunior

RUZINDANA JUNIOR Soren Kragh Andersen (Team Sunweb) smashed his way to another stage victory at the Tour de France in Champagnole, a… https://t.co/1ZNr7VUGvK 16 minutes ago

cyclingtips

CyclingTips Soren Kragh Andersen wins stage 19 of the Tour de France. https://t.co/wYgq1M8oHi 19 minutes ago

AngryMatilda

Danutė Mozgerienė Eurosport : Kragh Andersen wins again on Stage 19, Bennett takes giant step towards green - https://t.co/oHVR6HRWP1 20 minutes ago

srose93

Scott Rose Soren Kragh Andersen wins Stage 19 of the Tour De France, his 2nd Stage win #TDF2020 26 minutes ago

tomquinny2

Tom Quinn Rinse and repeat - Soren Kragh Anderson has had himself a great tour de France https://t.co/fTygxKZQUQ 29 minutes ago