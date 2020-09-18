|
|
|
Tour de France: Soren Kragh Andersen wins stage 19 as Primoz Roglic retains lead
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Soren Kragh Andersen secures his second stage win of the 2020 Tour de France as Primoz Roglic keeps his his grip on the yellow jersey.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|