Tour de France: Soren Kragh Andersen wins stage 19 as Primoz Roglic retains lead

The new Škoda ENYAQ iV Design in Studio



After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 03:15 Published 1 week ago

Škoda ENYAQ iV makes its debut as the lead vehicle in the Tour de France



After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 02:15 Published 2 weeks ago