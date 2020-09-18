Global  
 

Liverpool urged to swoop for former star striker Luis Suarez following Juventus U-turn

Friday, 18 September 2020
Liverpool urged to swoop for former star striker Luis Suarez following Juventus U-turn, according to the Mirror via ESPN. Suarez is considered to be one of the best strikers to wear a red shirt, bringing the North West giants so close to a Premier League title before leaving for Barcelona. The Uruguayan has scored 147 […]
