Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Cowherd: Baker Mayfield is now the 4th best QB in his own division, Joe Burrow is real | THE HERD

FOX Sports Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd: Baker Mayfield is now the 4th best QB in his own division, Joe Burrow is real | THE HERDThe Cincinnati Bengals suffered their second loss of the season after falling to the Cleveland Browns, but that didn't stop Colin Cowherd from being impressed with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. Hear why Colin thinks Baker Mayfield is now officially the 4th best QB in his division now that Burrow is a Bengal.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd: Baker Mayfield is now the 4th best QB in his own division, Joe Burrow is real | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd: Baker Mayfield is now the 4th best QB in his own division, Joe Burrow is real | THE HERD 05:38

 The Cincinnati Bengals suffered their second loss of the season after falling to the Cleveland Browns, but that didn't stop Colin Cowherd from being impressed with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. Hear why Colin thinks Baker Mayfield is now officially the 4th best QB in his division now that Burrow is...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe: I just don't see anything special in Baker Mayfield | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: I just don't see anything special in Baker Mayfield | UNDISPUTED

Baker Mayfield bounced back after passing for less than 200 yards in the Browns Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The former number one overall pick put up 219 yards and 2 touchdowns in last..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:49Published
Colin predicts Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow’s NFL futures | THE HERD [Video]

Colin predicts Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow’s NFL futures | THE HERD

Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield will face off tonight at the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns start Week 2 of the NFL season. In this Best for Last segment, Colin Cowherd predicts both..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:08Published
LaVar Arrington: Baker Mayfield is playing for his job in tonight's matchup against Joe Burrow | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

LaVar Arrington: Baker Mayfield is playing for his job in tonight's matchup against Joe Burrow | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LaVar Arrington joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss if Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield is playing for his job tonight against Joe Burrow & the Cincinnati Bengals. Hear why LaVar..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Baker Mayfield is about 3 more bad Sunday's from Cleveland moving off of him | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd: Baker Mayfield is about 3 more bad Sunday's from Cleveland moving off of him | THE HERD Baker Mayfield will suit up with the Cleveland Browns after a sobering performance in Week 1 against rookie QB Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Colin...
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd: Baker Mayfield is about 3 more bad Sunday’s from Cleveland moving off of him | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd: Baker Mayfield is about 3 more bad Sunday’s from Cleveland moving off of him | THE HERD Baker Mayfield will suit up with the Cleveland Browns after a sobering performance in Week 1 against rookie QB Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Colin...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

GatesLikeIsaiah

GatesLikeIsaiah @JamminJeg @ryanclefox @hezzy_73 @ColinCowherd Colin is always looking for a way to troll Baker. And it just gets o… https://t.co/XVNuEdq840 2 minutes ago

brotips

Brotips Cowherd continues to be petty AF towards Mayfield. https://t.co/S5c0oS76lb 41 minutes ago

BroBible

BroBible Cowherd continues to be petty AF towards Mayfield. https://t.co/RiW1CsowoW 1 hour ago

JzoSports

JzoSports Cowherd continues to be petty AF towards Mayfield. https://t.co/I4hYGumJxB 1 hour ago

Caleb__Kyle

Caleb Kohlmeyer Has Colin Cowherd said Baker Mayfield yet today? 3 hours ago

GLAMOURBOIDEVON

DEVONSCOTTGLAMOURBOI RT @TheSpun: Not surprising, but he may be right. https://t.co/iqXRoztHoI 3 hours ago

TheSpun

The Spun Not surprising, but he may be right. https://t.co/iqXRoztHoI 3 hours ago

JokelahomaMic

Jokelahoma Comedy RT @nictaylorcomedy: Colin Cowherd acts like his wife had an affair with Baker Mayfield behind a Cheesecake Factory 5 hours ago