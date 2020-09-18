Maui Invitational is moving to Asheville, North Carolina; will be played a week later

Thoughtiana Lituation 🔥 Hawaii to Harrahs lmaooooo Sources: 2020 Maui Invitational moving to Asheville, North Carolina, because of coronav… https://t.co/sN8TJqSLbJ 11 minutes ago John Marshall The Maui Invitational is moving to the mainland during the pandemic. This year's tournament will start Nov. 25 in A… https://t.co/7V8bzp7o5p 12 minutes ago LOUDO RT @WCHLChapelboro: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Maui Invitational is moving to another tropical and exotic location: Ashevill… 33 minutes ago Nara Weng Does this mean it's the 2020 Maui Invitational of Asheville? Are the coaches and broadcasters still going to wear H… https://t.co/iNpRzFkxyr 35 minutes ago Briar Colwell Indianapolis would be more centrally located 😀 https://t.co/XT7r0IAFO9 38 minutes ago Steven Stamkos is Alive RT @TheSportsGuy212: Sources: '20 Maui Invitational to N. Carolina https://t.co/E39RDHdcUe via @ESPN "I LOVE Maui Jimmmmm-uhhh!" Bill Wal… 45 minutes ago WCHL & Chapelboro Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's Maui Invitational is moving to another tropical and exotic location: Ashe… https://t.co/MVctOVeA5s 47 minutes ago Bryant Kinney Sources: 2020 Maui Invitational moving to Asheville, North Carolina, because of coronavirus pandemic - ABC News -… https://t.co/Ts7oBIP7IW 47 minutes ago