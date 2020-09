Cardinals recall Carlson, name Ponce de Leon 29th man for doubleheader Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Outfielder Dylan Carlson is back and pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon is active for today's game, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. Outfielder Dylan Carlson is back and pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon is active for today's game, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. 👓 View full article

