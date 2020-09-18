|
Robert Lewandowski pulls off outrageous RABONA assist as Bayern Munich smash Schalke 8-0 on first day of new Bundesliga season
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Bayern Munich have started the new season in pretty much the same fashion that they finished the last one, by scoring eight goals against floundering opposition. Barcelona were the victims in last month’s 8-2 Champions League semi-final humiliation, and this time it was Schalke on the opening day of the Bundesliga. A rabona assist from […]
|
|
|
