Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tottenham Hotspur open to selling Dele Alli

SoccerNews.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur are willing to sell Dele Alli, according to The London Evening Standard. Although Tottenham do not expect the England international midfielder to leave before the summer transfer window closes next month, the North London club are open to serious offers for the 24-year-old. Alli has been on the books of Tottenham since 2015 […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Tottenham fans excited by Bale returning to Spurs

Tottenham fans excited by Bale returning to Spurs 05:02

 Tottenham Hotspur supporters excited at the news that Gareth Bale is returning to the club on a season-long loan deal.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mourinho remains coy on Tottenham return for Bale [Video]

Mourinho remains coy on Tottenham return for Bale

Jose Mourinho refuses to be drawn into speculation linking Gareth Bale with a return to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:12Published
Mourinho says signing striker is top priority [Video]

Mourinho says signing striker is top priority

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants to sign a striker ahead of the new season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:31Published
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho found it easy to 'fall in love' with his Tottenham Hotspur squad [Video]

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho found it easy to 'fall in love' with his Tottenham Hotspur squad

Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho admitted he found it easy to "fall in love" with his squad as he opened up ahead of new Amazon Original series 'All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Mourinho discusses Spurs target Danny Ings and whether Dele will play on Sunday

Mourinho discusses Spurs target Danny Ings and whether Dele will play on Sunday The Tottenham Hotspur head coach has been talking about the next game at Southampton as well as Danny Ings and Dele Alli
Football.london

Mourinho and Dele Alli 'fell out' before Everton clash as Bale swap deal touted

Mourinho and Dele Alli 'fell out' before Everton clash as Bale swap deal touted Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has fallen out with Dele Alli amid speculation the midfielder could be included in the deal to bring Gareth Bale back to...
Daily Star

How Tottenham could look with Gareth Bale in his ‘best position’, Man United transfer target Sergio Reguilon, Torino hitman Andrea Belotti – but no Dele Alli

 Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly closing in on a sensational double swoop which is sure to irk Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Although fixing the...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this