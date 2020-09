U.S. Open: Despite missing cut, Phil Mickelson says he enjoyed the challenge Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

"I think it's one of the hardest tests that we play but one of the most fun challenges because of the character of the course all throughout, from shot-making to putting and short game," Mickelson said of Winged Foot West. 👓 View full article

